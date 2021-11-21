Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 615,557 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 519,899 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFT opened at $5.13 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $431.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

