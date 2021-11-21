Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $3.89 Million in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 895,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 224.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 588,481 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 282.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 99.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,990,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 619,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TTI stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $363.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 3.04.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

