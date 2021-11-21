Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 149,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 44,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $36.34 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

