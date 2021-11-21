Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $129,108.50 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.37 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on OCSL. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
