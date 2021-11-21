Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $129,108.50 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.37 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCSL. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

