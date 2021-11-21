OIN Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $405,056.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $405,056.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00219114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00087842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011456 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

