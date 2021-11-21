OLO (NYSE:OLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. OLO has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $435,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 846,013 shares of company stock worth $24,984,547.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,077,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of OLO by 853.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $34,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

