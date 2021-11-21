Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 14th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

