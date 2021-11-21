OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $9.63 or 0.00016214 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $466.22 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00235143 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

