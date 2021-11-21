ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.

ONON stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. ON has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.77.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $44,751,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

