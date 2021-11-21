ON (NYSE:ONON) Raised to “Hold” at Williams Financial Group

Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

