ON (NYSE:ONON) Raised to “Hold” at Williams Financial Group

Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.
Shares of ONON stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $55.87.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About ON
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
