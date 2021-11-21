ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Up 5.3%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $47.40. Approximately 17,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,705,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ON (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.