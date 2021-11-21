ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Up 5.3%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $47.40. Approximately 17,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,705,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

