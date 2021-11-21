Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

