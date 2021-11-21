Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the October 14th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Oncotelic Therapeutics stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.38.

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Oncotelic Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

