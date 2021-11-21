Ontology Market Cap Achieves $885.64 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $885.64 million and approximately $130.51 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00226408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.36 or 0.00695803 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00077685 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.