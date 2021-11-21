Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediWound in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $2.87 on Friday. MediWound has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.49.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 234.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MediWound by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

