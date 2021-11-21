Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SERA. Cowen began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sera Prognostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

