Oppenheimer Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.88.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

