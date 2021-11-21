Oppenheimer Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $696.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $584.00 to $696.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit stock opened at $692.34 on Friday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $581.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.12. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

