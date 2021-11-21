Opsens (OPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Opsens (TSE:OPS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

TSE OPS opened at C$3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$380.26 million and a P/E ratio of 508.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.56. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$0.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.65.

Get Opsens alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.