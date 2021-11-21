Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 500 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 149,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $348,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.