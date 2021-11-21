OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.