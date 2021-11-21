Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Shares of ORCL opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.68 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

