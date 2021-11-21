Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,220,547 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 131.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 303,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 121,992 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 161,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 641,641 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

