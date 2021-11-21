Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the October 14th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 609.3 days.

OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $$2.63 during trading hours on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

