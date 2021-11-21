Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Up 25.2% in October

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock remained flat at $$45.56 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

