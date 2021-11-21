Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

