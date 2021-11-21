Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stake Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 44.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 604,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 491,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSG opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

