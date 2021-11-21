Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 105,830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

