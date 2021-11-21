Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the third quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,557,000.

