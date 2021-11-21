Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $10.35 on Friday, reaching $530.34. 3,831,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,753. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $287.12 and a one year high of $545.89. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.74 and a 200-day moving average of $423.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $564.94.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

