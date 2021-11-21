Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $530.00 at Loop Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $475.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $287.12 and a 12-month high of $545.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.