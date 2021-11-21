Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PAM traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 175,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

