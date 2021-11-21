Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of PTC worth $31,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PTC by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of PTC by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 48,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.78. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

