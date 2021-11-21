Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $30,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $2,203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31,520.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.28.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $90.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.