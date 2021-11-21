Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $29.52 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Starwood Property Trust worth $29,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

