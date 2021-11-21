Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $32.01 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $32,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 190,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Equitable by 584.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 132,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equitable by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,521,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,624,000 after acquiring an additional 391,003 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH opened at $32.76 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $36.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,844 shares of company stock worth $1,131,318 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

