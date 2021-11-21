Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $35.08 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 959,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,428 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $35,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,274.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

