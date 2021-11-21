Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $35.84 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Seagen worth $35,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after buying an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,638,000 after buying an additional 279,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after buying an additional 338,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $183.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $772,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,918 shares of company stock valued at $32,069,325. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.