Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,073 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $34,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB opened at $47.32 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

