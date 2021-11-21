Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMRF. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of PRMRF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. 4,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

