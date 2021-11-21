Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Up 18.7% in October

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 40,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PKBK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,608. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $259.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.09% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $36,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $36,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,638 shares of company stock worth $339,417 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

