Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. Parkland has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

