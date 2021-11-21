Patientory (PTOY) Price Hits $0.0184

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $182.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00222163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00088273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.