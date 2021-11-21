Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paylocity by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paylocity by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after buying an additional 87,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,891 shares of company stock worth $61,134,165. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCTY opened at $272.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.74. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

