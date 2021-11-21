Paytomat Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Paytomat has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $41,855.34 and $27.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00074601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00090886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.89 or 0.07307639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,550.21 or 0.99904095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.