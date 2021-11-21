Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,614 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Quest Diagnostics comprises 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

DGX opened at $148.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.53. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

