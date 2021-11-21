Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFC opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

