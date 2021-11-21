Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 51,105 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 8.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 79,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,887,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.40 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

