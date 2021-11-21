Pendle Trading Down 14.6% This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $48.62 million and approximately $570,211.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00074305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00090689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.61 or 0.07288432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,580.79 or 1.00483573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

