Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 931.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.